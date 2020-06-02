London Southend Airport ‘Runway’ Event raises over £6000 for NHS

London Southend Airport, 1 June 2020: London Southend Airport hosted a runway event to help raise funds for the NHS. The charity run/cycle took place on Friday 29 May with 40 participants who were joined by MP James Duddridge.

James Duddridge, MP “I’m a regular runner and have covered many miles around our town over the years, but completing three laps of the runway at London Southend Airport is definitely a first. This fundraiser has been a unique experience for a fantastic cause, and I would like to congratulate everyone at London Southend Airport who took part and made this event a success, raising thousands for NHS charities.”

Members of the airport volunteered to run or cycle the length of the runway in order to travel 290 kilometres – approximately the distance to Amsterdam. The team worked together and exceeded the target by travelling over 475 kilometres – the distance to Paris!

Charlie Dowdell, Commercial Manager – Surface Access, who was unable to be at the airport to take part, completed an additional 7 km running from his home in Manchester.

The runway is a total of 3.6 km on a return journey, and the participants exceeded their target by completing 132 laps. So far £6,000 has been raised for the NHS and donations keep coming in via the Just Giving page – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/londonsouthendairport.

The airport will close the donation page on Friday and announce the total amount via social media channels along with the winners of the competition. Thank you to all who have donated so far. There is still time to donate if you wish to support this event. All donations will be entered into a competition with #bearhugs teddies and a private tour of the control tower up for grabs. Terms and conditions apply. Please note the tour will only take place when safe to do so.

Glyn Jones, CEO Stobart Aviation “We are so proud of the team, whether taking part, volunteering to support the event or donating and raising awareness. We have surpassed our expectations and this has been a fantastic opportunity to bring everyone together during challenging times whilst raising money for the NHS.”

“It was a hot day and the runway is longer than it looks once you are on it, but everyone cheered each other on and there was a great atmosphere. We were delighted to be joined by local MP James Duddridge, who ran the runway taking it all in his stride and helping this great cause. Thank you to all for your support and donations.”

10 volunteers joined the team to ensure social distancing and safety was maintained throughout. Special thanks to all involved in this unique event.

