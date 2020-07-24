London Southend Airport receives Airport of the year Prestige Award

London Southend Airport is pleased to confirm it has been awarded the Prestige award for ‘Airport of the year – South England 2020’. The judges were impressed with the team’s personal nature, consistency of reviews and overall attentiveness.

Glyn Jones, CEO Stobart Aviation “We are delighted to receive this award and I would like to congratulate the dedicated team at the airport who work tirelessly to provide exceptional service to our customers.”

“We have made investments into the airport with a specific focus on the passenger journey. New safety measures have been implemented during this challenging time, from hand sanitiser stations every 20 paces, to bio-shields at all face to face locations, to new security technology which permits passengers to leave liquids and laptops in their bags, reducing contact points. We are pleased to see passenger flights resume for the summer period and look forward to welcoming growing passenger numbers in the coming months.”

The airport serves customers from the South East and London with a range of destinations available from a fast and friendly airport. Consistently voted as London’s best airport by Which? and last year recognised for joint fastest security queues, the airport is pleased to add the Prestige award to its achievements.

The Corporate Livewire South England Prestige Awards recognise businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

