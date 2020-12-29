London Southend Airport has achieved Government support to promote trade operations post Brexit

The airport was quick to submit proposals in a bid to secure funding for infrastructure development. Following eligibility checks and assessment criteria, funds have been awarded for the majority of the plan providing a welcome boost to the airport and local economy.

Existing import and export cargo facilities at the airport were recognised as playing a vital role in maintaining trade links with the EU beyond the Brexit transition date.

Glyn Jones, CEO London Southend Airport, “London Southend Airport submitted its investment proposals in support of trade between the EU and UK. We are pleased to announce funds have been awarded and we look forward to implementation in the new year.”

James Duddridge, MP, “I am delighted that Southend Airport has been successful with its bid and is to receive more than £2.1 million as part of the Government’s Port Infrastructure Fund.”

“The airport is vital to our local economy, and this additional investment will provide an important boost to the airport, local jobs and our town.”

Following the positive news, the team are busy preparing development plans to take effect in the new year. Cargo operations have played a vital role throughout the pandemic and the news will secure jobs whilst positioning the airport to maintain the vital flow of goods between the UK and the EU.

