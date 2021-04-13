London Southend Airport donation towards the Little Heroes ASD Support Hub

London Southend Airport has donated £1000 to Little Heroes ASD Support Group to help transform their support hub ready to welcome families to the space.

The charity has spent the last 18 months transforming the Little Heroes ASD Support Hub during extremely challenging circumstances due to COVID-19. The donation will help towards completing the project so that they can welcome families back into the space to benefit from much needed support.

Little Heroes ASD Support Group is a parent led group for families of children who are on the autistic spectrum. Their work ensures that all children no matter what their ability can participate in activities and events in safe and secure surroundings.

Kim Drake Charity Co-ordinator, Little Heroes ASD Support Group, “We really appreciate the donation from London Southend Airport, this means a lot to receive this support especially when fundraising is extremely challenging.”

Little Heroes is one of seven local charities selected by the Airport Charity Committee to receive funds after an extremely challenging year for fundraising.

Glyn Jones, CEO London Southend Airport, “The airport continuously looks for opportunities to support the local community, from school initiatives to essential charity work. The last year has been tough for aviation and we can sympathise with the difficulty the pandemic has caused for fundraising efforts. We hope the support hub can welcome local families for a well-deserved break”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

