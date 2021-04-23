London Southend Airport donates £1000 to St Cedd’s Life Skills courses for the community

St Cedd’s Church are to offer Life Skills Courses starting in September for the local community. The courses are free of charge due to donations and funding by London Southend Airport.

Life Skills is an eight-week course, which equips people with tools such as how to eat well on a budget and how to make money go further, meeting with a group of like-minded people and learning practical skills from trained coaches.

Glyn Jones, CEO London Southend Airport, “The work by St Cedd’s brings vulnerable people together within our community to equip them with the tools to manage real life scenarios. Offering these courses free of change is possible by donations and London Southend Airport is proud to support this valuable cause”.

Upon completion of the course it is hoped that candidates will then continue to meet at the Church’s weekly Oasis at LifeStreams sessions for ongoing support. The lasting benefit aims to improve lives offering support to vulnerable people, from becoming debt free to leading a healthier lifestyle. The courses will bring people together from similar situations whilst learning skills to help them live a better, more fulfilled life, improving mental health and becoming equipped to manage challenges such as finding employment. In turn, they can then give hope to others who are struggling, providing a long-lasting impact.

There are many real-life stories of how these projects change lives on the website: www.capuk.org

Revd Colin Baldwin, Priest-in-Charge, St Cedd’s, “The church is here to support the local people. Life skills is a simple but effective way to boost confidence, learn basic skills in a relaxed and safe environment where people make lasting, supportive friendships. We are very grateful for help with funding this valuable course that enables us to proceed with the next series of sessions, due to start in September.”

To find out more or to apply visit www.lifestreams.org.uk or email [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

