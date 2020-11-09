London Southend Airport displays 735 Poppy’s from local children

London Southend Airport asked young people to help to mark Armistice day by decorating poppies. The designs came flooding in with over 700 in total and have resulted in a fantastic display on both the windows and a huge poppy wave across the terminal wall.

The airport does not encourage visitors to the terminal to view the display due to social distancing. However, photos and videos will be shared via London Southend Airport social media channels and sent to all schools that took part.

Participating Schools include:

Barling Magna Primary Academy

Cecil Jones Academy

Eastwood Primary school & Nursery

Fairways Primary School

St Christopher School

St Nicholas School

Thorpedene Primary School

Councillor John Lamb, Mayor of the Borough of Southend-on-Sea said

“We are so pleased to see support from Southend Airport in the form of this display of poppies marking Armistice Day, especially given the involvement of the young people of our Borough. Each year we see an increase in the number of youngsters attending Remembrance events to pay their respects. This shows the care and respect they have for those veterans that fought for our freedom and paid the ultimate sacrifice but also for those who sustained injuries during wars and conflicts.

We are also pleased to show our support on behalf of the Citizens of the Borough and to demonstrate our respect for the Royal British Legion and all those who look after our Armed Forces Veterans.”

