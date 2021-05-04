London Southend Airport continues to support SNAP Helpline

SNAP Charity provides vital support to local families with children who have any special need or disability. The helpline is more important than ever during the pandemic ensuring that families can speak to someone to receive assistance.

SNAP Helpline: 01277 211300 / [email protected]

Glyn Jones, CEO London Southend Airport, “The pandemic has heightened feelings of anxiety and isolation, protecting vulnerable members of our community is so important and the SNAP helpline is an excellent service available and accessible from anywhere”.

London Southend Airport awarded £1000 to the charity which will be invested in the helpline allowing phone and email support. This will ensure that families have personalised advice, strategies and information as well as emotional support. The Helpline is a crucial source of help that families can easily access from the safety of their own home.

Karen Boath, Director – Family Services, “We are so grateful to London Southend Airport for their continued support of our Helpline throughout this difficult year. This grant will help us continue to provide an essential listening ear for parents and carers and ensure they understand that they are not alone – SNAP will be there to help them through the challenges they face.”

SNAP’s Helpline is available to registered and new families – Monday to Thursday 9.00am to 5.00pm and Friday 9.00am to 4.00pm. Phone 01277 211300 or email [email protected]

