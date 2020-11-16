London Southend Airport continues to invest into airport’s future

Ever wondered where your bags go once checked in at the airport? London Southend Airport has shared rare images of its latest development as it invests in two new baggage X-ray screening machines.

The airport has already demonstrated a proactive stance when managing covid safety measures, exceeding Government guidelines to protect employees and passengers. Following the recent announcement to trial new security screening equipment which will allow passengers to leave liquids and laptops within bags speeding the journey and preventing touch points, investments continue with yet another development.

The airport has continued work with Smiths Detection and today announce another project that is underway to install two new baggage x-ray screening machines for hold bags. Once a bag is checked in for the hold it will travel along a new conveyor belt to one of two new x-ray machines.

The x-ray screening equipment (HI-SCAN 10080 XCT) developed by Smiths Detection is the next generation high speed checked baggage system. The data generated provides the highest resolution images possible to optimise detection performance whilst also offering 3D technology. Each machine can process up to 1800 bags per hour and with two available 3,600 bags can be checked ready to fly.

Once screened they are loaded onto baggage dollies and transported to the aircraft where the baggage handlers will store them in the hold. This skilled job considers weight and positioning to ensure the aircraft is balanced and ready for take-off.

Your bags journey is as crucial as your own when boarding, it is a lot more complicated than many may consider. From security checks to safely loading, while ensuring the correct bag is on the correct flight, various airport roles come into play behind the scenes, each working together for a seamless service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

