London Southend Airport commemorates ‘World Homeless Day’ with donation to SVP Community Hub

To commemorate World Homeless Day on 10 October, London Southend Airport has arranged a donation of clothing, food and toiletries to SVP Community Hub.

Former Southend Churches Winter Night Shelter has joined forces with the newly formed SVP Community Hub to support their Covid 19 project for the community by ‘Turning Concern into Action’ not only for the homeless, but also destitute families and elderly – some of which are in isolation.

The charity runs 7 days a week with the aim to provide the essentials to include shelter, food, and clothing to the most vulnerable in society.

The hub is dedicated to supporting those in need including;

• Arranging temporary accommodation for the homeless

• Providing basic household items for those that have been rehomed and have nothing.

• Offering food, clothing and toiletry provision for vulnerable people.

• Sign posting to services that will ensure people have a plan of action.

London Southend Airport have scheduled collections of clothing, food and toiletries to be donated to those in need, the first of which took place today with the Mayor and Mayoress in attendance.

John Lamb, Southend Mayor, “We are committed to supporting those in need within our community. The charity work relies heavily on donations and we are pleased that London Southend Airport are offering their support via regular donations of essential items.”

SVP Short Street Shelter have recently announced the successful acquisition of a building which will become Southend Community Hub. Stay tuned for the official opening. Daniel Cauchi, SVP President Westcliff, ‘It is important that we continue to build effective partnerships between organisations and local businesses who want to invest in their community, which will help eradicate homelessness’.

Nina Alleyne-Stewart Project Co-Ordinator, “We tackle poverty in all its forms through the provision of practical assistance to those in need. We visit them on a regular basis and offer additional practical support such as food, furniture or financial help where needed.

The concept of need however is broader than just financial hardship; so visiting people who are sick, lonely, or suffering from addiction is also a significant proportion of our work.

We literally save lives by giving people who have no other option a vital lifeline, but we are completely reliant on donations. We are extremely grateful to London Southend Airport for their generous donation of food and clothes.”

Glyn Jones, CEO of London Southend Airport, said “At this unprecedented time it is crucially important to pull together and protect some of the most vulnerable members of our community. I’m grateful for the opportunity for the airport to make a contribution to the vital work of the Community Hub”.

