London Southend Airport collaborate with SECE MIND for Mental Health Awareness Week

London Southend Airport is collaborating with South East and Central Essex Mind (SECE MIND) to support Mental Health Awareness Week, 10-16 May.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, millions have experienced a mental health problem or seen a loved one struggle. For them, for us and for you – we must take this chance to step up the fight for mental health. That means fighting for change, for fairness, for respect and for life-changing support.

There are lots of ways to get involved, simply visit www.mind.org.uk/get-involved/mental-health-awareness-week

The airport charity committee has awarded South East and Central Essex Mind (SECE MIND) £1,500 for their Wellbeing Garden. As part of the community services at SECE MIND, the charity provides supervised residential housing for adults with a mental health condition who are unable to cope with living independently. This comprises of eleven flats at a site called Nelson’s Gate in Southend.

The wellbeing garden will be available for the residents to use, benefit from and tend to. COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of gardens and green space in helping nurture positive mental health and wellbeing. This donation will help get the project moving forward.

Keeley Hood, SECE MIND Fundraising Officer, “As a local Mind delivering local mental health services, we rely on donations and are very grateful to LSA for awarding us funds to develop the outside space at Nelsons Gate for our tenants to enjoy as part of their wellbeing support programme. The donation has meant we can kick-start this project earlier than anticipated during Mental Health Awareness Week and we look forward to sharing the end result during the summer”.

Glyn Jones, CEO London Southend Airport, “With so many affected by the pandemic, and a resultant increase in people experiencing mental health issues, MIND plays a vital role in raising awareness and providing support. London Southend Airport is pleased to make a donation to the wellbeing garden and help promote Mental Health Awareness”.

If you would like to get involved with this garden regeneration project, or any other fundraising please get in touch via [email protected] or phone 01702 601123.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

