London Southend Airport announce Christmas Colouring Competition

Following the fantastic entries to this year’s poppy display, London Southend Airport is again reaching out to local schools and young people, this time to colour and decorate a Christmas image.

Download and print the design to colour and decorate – or create one of your own! Rather than posting to the airport, please photograph your picture and share it on the airport’s social pages for all to enjoy!

Lots of festivities are being announced with safe and creative ways to share positivity after a challenging year. From the reindeer runway event to Jett the airport elf posting daily on the airport social channels, now is the time for young people within the community to get involved!

The deadline for entries is Sunday 13th December and winners will be announced on Thursday 17th December. T&C’s apply.

Ten winners will be selected with each receiving an elf goody bag including a splat face game, elf snap, pencil pack, colouring set and more! Supported by PMS International.

Glyn Jones, CEO London Southend Airport, “It has been a very tough year for many, and we hope that our local children will help brighten up the festive period, as they did around Remembrance Day. One of the best things about our fantastic poppy display was the unique designs, each one revealing amazing attention to detail, showing the time and care taken by so many children. We’re encouraging our young people to get creative again and help to spread some good will and smiles at this special time of a difficult year.”

The airport team have set up a Just Giving page to raise funds for local charities in pace of the annual Santa flight which cannot take place due to covid, there is no fee to enter the colouring competition however any donations would be greatly appreciated – https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/londonsouthendairport

