Locals invited to share their views on the five sites in Epping identified for redevelopment

Qualis Commercial has launched its public consultation platform to engage with local residents, businesses and stakeholders to gather views and aspirations about what they feel is needed in Epping.

Through the community consultation platform, Commonplace, https://workingtogetherforepping.commonplace.is people will be able to leave their opinions on five sites in Epping which will be regenerated by Qualis Group, the development company for Epping Forest District Council, and identified in the emerging Local Plan for redevelopment. This feedback will then be used to directly shape the development of the sites and influence the future Epping community.

Qualis Commercial is committed to bringing improved housing, economic growth and public amenities to the Epping Forest District and wants to work with the residents and businesses of Epping to deliver sites that will inject a new energy and cohesiveness within communities. The proposals will be designed to integrate with the existing town centre, embrace the history and culture and complement the independent and national businesses.

The consultation platform is an excellent tool as it enables everyone to have a say and the more people that get involved, the better the needs of the community as a whole will be reflected. There is also the option to register on the platform to be kept up to date with all the latest news and progress. Qualis Commercial will also ensure that residents and businesses are kept up to date through leaflet drops, press updates and online meetings.

From this extensive consultation process, Qualis Commercial will then be in a position to evolve its planning proposals for the five identified sites, which will then be further consulted on later in the year.

Qualis Commercial is the development arm of Qualis Group, with the common purpose to enhance the District through regeneration, investment and asset management to support community needs.

To have your say please visit – https://workingtogetherforepping.commonplace.is

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

