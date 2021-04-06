Local teen rapper Ethan Khumzy releases track for World Autism Acceptance Day

Ethan Khumzy has written a rap for World Autism Acceptance Day for AnnaKennedyonline.

Ethan is 18 years of age and an autistic dancer and lyricist that performs Grime/Rap music.

His aim is to inspire other people that are autistic and also have mental health issues and wants to inspire the talent within them and they can use it; and to find confidence in themselves to showcase it. Ethan has been dancing for 11 years and then started rapping.

Anna Kennedy and Ethan first crossed paths in 2016 where he performed for the first time, at Autism’s Got Talent. Since then, more opportunities arouse. In 2017 he won a scholarship to train with Pineapple Performing Arts School.

Ethan shared:

“Fast forward to now, I am now an ambassador for Anna Kennedy Online. If you asked me how it feels to be an ambassador, l would say it feels humbling to be part of the AKO family. I never expected this honour and privilege.

Thank you Anna for creating a platform for people like us, to showcase us talented individuals, to speak for the voiceless. Anna and the team are a role model to the SEND community, whatever she speaks on, needs to be heard left, right and centre, most people can relate, we just need more to hear us out, which is why we’re raising awareness, people are getting the message which is a good thing.

What I hope to bring to the AKO charity, is to raise further awareness and acceptance in the community and promote the charity as well. I will be doing more rapping and dancing and articles to articulate my thoughts on what happens in life (Black Lives Matter, mental health, autism of course, music, environmental events/incidents).

To now be a part of the AKO is unexpected , but definitely worthwhile. l am proper happy that I am an AKO ambassador, I think this is one of my BEST moments; to DATE.

Anna has shown me a endless amount of love and support in what I do ever since we met. Thank you Anna for this moment, it wouldn’t have been possible without you, and also for showing me support each and every single time.”

