Local radio presenter overwhelmed by response to appeal for missing chart singles

A radio presenter from Maldon who has collected nearly every single in the Top 75 chart since November 1952 apart from three has been overwhelmed by the response to his appeal for the missing songs.

Kevin Briggs, a presenter on Caroline Community Radio 94.7 FM, was looking for copies of Misguided by Dyverse, Take Me Home by Everstrong and Soopa Hoopz by Soopa Hoopz (featuring QPR Massive). After an appeal on air and in the local media he received dozens of emails to the studio offering copies of the hard-to-find singles from the early 2000s.

“I would like to say huge thank you to the people of Essex and to listeners of Caroline Community Radio 94.7 FM for the many, many offers of these singles I have received,” said Kevin. “I am very pleased to say my collection of every Top 75 chart single over the past 60 years is now complete.”

Kevin has around 265,000 singles and albums on various formats in his collection and this increases weekly. The collection outgrew his garage space and six years ago he built an extension to his Maldon home to accommodate it.

Kevin presents the popular Pub Quiz and music programme on Caroline Community Radio every Thursday evening from 8pm – 10pm, on 94.7 FM in the Maldon District and on the Essex coast, and everywhere else online at carolinecommunityradio.co.uk

