Local producer of luxury artisan ice cream Saffron Ice Cream Company celebrate 10th Birthday

Local producer of luxury artisan ice cream, Saffron Ice Cream Company are celebrating their 10th Birthday, as production returns to the farm.

The small company, which operates from a family farm on the outskirts of Saffron Walden, reached the momentous milestone on 14th July, marking 10 years since they moved to their original premise in Henham and started trading as ‘Saffron Ice Cream Company’.

Since humble beginnings of one man, a small ice cream machine and a dream, the company has grown to become the go to producer for quality handmade products in Essex and neighbouring counties. Their range includes dairy and vegan ice cream and refreshing sorbets, many made using natural honest ingredients from passionate local producers.

Now suppling numerous local outlets, the company has notable prestigious restaurant customers and supplies various tourist attractions such as English Heritage and National Trust. The company continues to grow year on year and is proud to produce with the continued ethos of Local, Seasonal and Honest.

Dominic Parry, founder, commented; ‘We are delighted to reach this huge milestone! We’ve worked hard and come a long way from the early batches produced in my parent’s kitchen. I am constantly proud of the business we are creating and the following we have. We are so thankful for all the support from our suppliers and customers, many of whom we’ve worked with since the early days. Here’s to the next 10 happy years of ice cream making!

