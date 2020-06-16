Local photographic competition announces winners

The Land of the Fanns Landscape Partnership Scheme is delighted to announce the winners of its recent photography competition and the winning photos show the landscape thriving during the 2020 lockdown.

The photography competition asked entrants to take photographs with Spring as their theme. Each entrant could submit up to three photos from anywhere across the Land of the Fanns area, whether wide open spaces or nature on the doorstep.

The three winners were Wendy Impett in first place, 2nd place Lesley Robinson and in third position, Wayne Sullivan. All three are from Havering. Wendy’s photo shows two very proud swans with their brood of six cygnets, Lesley’s is a close up of a very hungry caterpillar chomping on an oak leaf was taken at Broadfields (Forestry England site in Thames Chase Community Forest) and Wayne’s photo captures a rainbow over woodland at Upminster Court, a most appropriate photo for these times.

The winners receive vouchers and their photos will be displayed on the Land of the Fans website www.landofthefans.org. The Land of the Fanns team are now working on details for the next competition, designed to make people re-evaluate and look again at their local spaces and appreciate the landscape and natural spaces in their own area. Check the website for details of the next competition and for information on all programmes and training opportunities the scheme runs and dates for when volunteer activities may be able to resume.

The five year Land of the Fanns is a unique £2.4 million Landscape Partnership Scheme, awarded £1.36 million by the National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2016. It brings together nine partner organisations with a commitment to work towards a shared goal of enabling local people to discover, restore and enjoy what’s special about the local landscape. Thames Chase Trust is the project’s lead partner. Thames Chase Trust oversees delivery of the Thames Chase Community Forest.

Thames Chase Trust is running an art competition for children aged 4-16 years, to showcase what they love about forests across the Community Forest and beyond. The project is part of its annual art exhibition and is the second children’s art competition. This year Thames Chase Trust has worked with local artists including Tom Mead, Jackie Cooper and Su Whiteman to offer inspiration to young minds to help with their submissions.

The artwork can be in any medium. Photographs of entries should be emailed to [email protected] with the sentence ‘I love forests because…” completed, by noon on 10th August. Entries will be judged in 2 categories (4-10yrs and 11-16yrs). For more information, please go to: http://www.thameschase.org.uk/home-activities/childrens-art-competition

