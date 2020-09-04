Local NHS reduces Sepsis admissions & mortality rates

NHS Southend and NHS Castle Point and Rochford Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG) are working together with Southend University Hospital Foundation NHS Trust (SUHFT), Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT), Local Authorities and our GPs to reduce sepsis incidences in mid and south east Essex. As a result of this collaborative partnership working there has been a significant reduction in A&E attendances as a result of sepsis.

Attendances at A&E across the Southend locality in 20/21 year to date (YTD) were 67 (-47 on YTD19/20) seeing a 41.2% reduction in admissions. In the Castle Point and Rochford locality 20/21 YTD A&E attendances were 48 (-68 on YTD 19/20) and an even more impressive 58.6% reduction in A&E attendances.

Sepsis mortality rates have also fallen in line with the fall in A&E attendances. In the year to date 20/21 in the Southend locality the mortality figure is 21 (-9 YTD 19/20) which is a 30.0% reduction. Similarly, in Castle Point and Rochford locality 20/21 YTD the mortality figure is 16 (-20 YTD 19/20) an incredible 55.6% reduction.

It’s also positive news with the number of deaths from urinary infections also falling. In Southend locality 20/201 YTD the number is 15 (-13 YTD 19/20) seeing a 46.4% reduction and in Castle Point and Rochford locality 20/21 YTD the number is 17 (-3 YTD 19/20) seeing a 5.0% reduction.

Every year nationally there are 150,000 cases of sepsis, resulting in 44,000 deaths which are more than deaths from bowel, prostate and breast cancer combined. You’re also five times more likely to suffer from sepsis than a heart attack or stroke. Anyone is at risk of getting sepsis, but young children aged 0-4 are particularly at risk.

Sepsis is a life threatening emergency that is caused by the body’s response to an infection that becomes systemic, injuring its own tissues and organs. If not recognised early and treated promptly, sepsis can lead to shock, multiple organ failure and even death. In cases of sepsis, every hour that treatment is delayed the chance of death increases.

An untreated infection may spread to the kidney, causing more pain and illness and can also cause sepsis so good hydration and catheter care make a real difference to prevention.

Some groups of people are more at risk of developing sepsis such as:

The very young or very old;

People with a medical condition or receiving medical treatment that weakens their immune system;

People who are already in hospital with a serious illness;

People who have just had surgery or who have wounds or injuries as a result of an accident.

Tricia D’Orsi, Deputy Accountable Officer for NHS Southend and NHS Castle Point and Rochford CCG, said:

“The CCG and its partners have worked incredibly hard to reduce admissions in A&E due to Sepsis. That hard work is reflected in the remarkable reduction in admissions which means we are crucially saving more lives. Sepsis can affect anyone at any age. Early recognition is crucial – for every hour that someone with sepsis is left untreated, the chances of survival reduce significantly. It is a very serious medical condition that presents a considerable diagnostic challenge to emergency departments and intensive care clinicians.”

Andy Brogan, Executive Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO of Essex Partnership University NHS Trust, said:

“This is really good news and a real example on how we can improve safety and health outcomes for people by working together. Despite initial concern nationally that sepsis rates would increase due to covid-19, these figures demonstrate the hard work that our clinicians, care and domiciliary workforce and training teams have being doing to ensure the signs of deterioration are identified and that appropriate prevention is put in place to save lives”.

Anyone with an infection who starts to feel unwell with any of the following signs should seek medical advice urgently by calling NHS 111 or 999 only in an emergency:

Slurred speech or confusion;

Extreme shivering or muscle pain;

Passing no urine (in a day);

Severe breathlessness;

It feels like you’re going to die;

Skin mottled or discoloured.

