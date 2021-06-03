LOCAL HOUSING ASSOCIATION DELIVERS NEW ECO-FRIENDLY HOMES IN GREAT WALTHAM

Essex-based housing association CHP has completed the second phase of a new affordable home development in Barrack Lane, Great Waltham, delivered in partnership with Chelmsford City Council (CCC).

The second phase of the regeneration project has provided two two-bedroom bungalows and two three-bedroom houses, all for social rent. The properties have been delivered to the high environmental standards that CHP strives for on all new developments. They feature photovoltaic (PV) solar panels and air source heat pumps to make them more eco-friendly. The bungalows come equipped with wet rooms making them perfect for those with limited mobility.

Combining PV solar panels with air source heat pumps can help to reduce the energy costs associated with running a home. The heat pumps use heat from the outside air to warm water pipes to provide heating and hot water for the property. The electricity provided by the PV panels can also be used to power the pumps, which can help to decreasing running costs further.

CHP will own and manage the properties with CCC nominating people to live in them. Half will go to people with a local connection. CCC provided £188,000 in funding for the project, with additional funding coming from Homes England. CHP worked with DCH Construction on the Barrack Lane development, which has provided eight new affordable homes in total over two phases.

Carl Hockey, Growth and Partnerships Director said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to build these new homes and continue our close working partnership with Chelmsford City Council. We’re committed to providing more high-quality affordable housing to meet local need across our region. These particular properties have been designed to be as environmentally-friendly as possible, reflecting our commitment to creating sustainable homes and communities.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

