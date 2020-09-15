LOCAL HOUSEBUILDER WELCOMES CHARITY BIDS FROM ALL COMMUNITY GROUPS

A leading housebuilder which has donated more than £300,000 to groups supporting people over 70 during the pandemic is re-opening its charity fund to all groups.

Persimmon Homes launched Community Champions in 2015 with a view to helping a wide range of community causes such as village halls, sports clubs, friendship groups and foodbanks across the country. The North London office focuses on organisations in Berkshire, Greater London, Middlesex and Oxfordshire with two donations of up to £1,000 made locally every month.

However, as the nation began to feel the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak, the housebuilder refocused its efforts and supported elderly communities in most need of support.

The change came into effect in April and since then more than 4,000 applications have been received and Persimmon Homes has donated £320,000 to 320 causes, including St Luke’s Hospice, Thames Hospice and MHA Enfield Live at Home Scheme.

Now the company is reopening the scheme for all groups within the community once again.

Karl Endersby, Deputy Managing Director at Persimmon Homes North London, said: “The effects of COVID-19 have been far reaching and all our communities have been affected, but a great deal of good has come out of adversity.

“It has been heart-warming to see how people have united and rallied together to help the most vulnerable people in our society, whether it has been providing practical help with shopping and prescriptions, to transport or emotional support and providing a friendly face at what has been a very lonely time.

“We are proud to have been able to lend our support to the over 70s by targeting our donations, but we feel the time is now right to open our Community Champions fund to all walks of life again.”

The Community Champions initiative is run by all of Persimmon Homes’ 31 operating businesses together with its Plc head office, with £64,000 donated nationally every month. Since it was launched in 2015, the Community Champions scheme has donated more than £3m to approximately 3,500 groups.

Karl added: “We have always believed in supporting the communities where we build, especially grassroot activities, and we look forward to seeing many more applications from a wide cross section of groups.”

To apply to Community Champions and make an online application, visit: www.persimmonhomes.com/charity

