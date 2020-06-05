Local firm awarded £50k to adapt its application for mass Covid-19 automated testing management

Thomson Screening Solutions Ltd – a spin out company from City, University of London – has been awarded £50,000.00 by Innovate UK to utilise its technology platform SchoolScreener Imms to deliver automated, audible and scalable administration of large scale Covid-19 testing including patient feedback and outcome analytics.

The Innovate UK funding is part of a £40 million government investment to drive forward new technological advances in businesses and start-ups.

Thomson Screening’s solution is a platform that enables all testing providers to scale irrespective of where, how and what test is carried out with automated reporting to Public Health and the NHS locally and centrally.

A challenge for Covid-19 testing management is flexibility and scalability with fast changing requirements. Thomson Screening’s SchoolScreener Imms platform has the technology already in place to do this and this grant will fund changes to rapidly adapt the application for mass Covid-19 automated testing management.

Michael Ter-Berg, CEO, Thomson Screening said:

“Within weeks Thomson Covid-19 Test Manager will be able to automate all workflow locally and centrally, including patient communications and able to work with other systems used by the NHS and Public Health.

“We are delighted that Innovate UK has chosen Thomson Screening as part of its response to the clinical and business challenges posed by Covid-19.”

Dr Carol David Daniel, Senior Managing Consultant IP & Commercialisation at City, University of London said:

“This award is a significant boost to the company and demonstrates how far the business has grown since it was registered by City, University of London and Professor David Thomson from the Department of Optometry as a start-up back in 2011.”

