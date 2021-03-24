Local entrepreneur Ruth Kudzi donates 10% of Q1 profits to Young Minds Charity

Author, podcast host and one of the UK’s most successful coaching trainers, Ruth Kudzi is on a mission to provide vital funds to help tackle a rise in mental health problems amongst young people, exacerbated by the Coronavirus pandemic. A psychology and neuroscience expert, Ruth understands the mind’s capacity for unrest and she is pledging her financial support to the charity Young Minds so they can help more young people who are struggling with their mental health.

Ruth has used her hunger for understanding human behaviour over the last 25 years to build her successful business and is a recognised expert in her field. She is now eager to use her influence to financially support a cause that she is passionate about – preserving the minds of the future.

Having recently celebrated her first 6-figure cash month, Ruth has decided to give 10% of her profits from quarter 1 2021, to Young Minds charity so that those who are suffering can access the support they need. In addition to this, Ruth asked friends and family to donate to Young Minds as a birthday gift to her in January and she raised £840, it is predicated that by the end of quarter one (March) Ruth’s total donation to the charity with be at least £10K.

Young Minds recently conducted a survey highlighting the impact of Coronavirus on the wellbeing of young people under the age of 25. 80% of respondents agreed that the Coronavirus pandemic had made any existing mental health problems worse. Of those who had been receiving mental health support before the crisis, 31% said that they were no longer able to access this support. Reports of loneliness were also on the rise, with 87% saying they felt isolated during lockdown, despite 71% of those young people remaining connected with friends.

Speaking about her donation to Young Minds, Ruth said: “The statistics speak for themselves -many young people have been struggling even more with their mental health because of the pandemic. All of the work I do is about influencing positive change in the world and I wanted to use my success, particularly over the last 12 months, to support those who need it the most – the wonderful minds of the future. As a mother to two young daughters, I have always tried to instill in them the notion that you can do anything you set your mind to. If our minds are not at peace then we can’t reach our full potential. Therefore, it is more important than ever for charities like Young Minds to get the financial support they need to protect the most vulnerable.”

In her work everything joins together. Having been a business teacher and senior leader in a large secondary school as well as working in recruitment and sales, Ruth has a well rounded past and a great understanding of the commercial elements needed for success. However, it is the deeper, more transformational work that she now thrives on.

Ruth concluded: “I have helped so many people to achieve their dreams just by changing their mindset and realising their own potential. Young people also deserve that opportunity. The pandemic has affected us all, but young people still need to learn about resilience and pushing through the uncertainties to see the light at the end of the tunnel. If I can help to provide some of that light then I just know the future will be brighter.”

Vanessa Longley, Director of Development at Young Minds, said: “We are extremely grateful that Ruth has decided to make such a generous donation towards our charity, especially during this difficult time where so many young people have struggled with their mental health. Ruth’s generosity will ensure that we can continue our work fighting for the mental health of children and young people across the UK, so that no young person feels alone with their mental health. Thank you so much Ruth for all your support.”

