Local community groups awarded more than £7,000 in grants

Grants totalling more than £7,000 will be awarded to community groups and organisations to help them deliver projects benefiting borough residents.

Basildon Council has approved four applications in the final round of the 2019/20 Grants to Organisations Fund.

Kingston Ridge Scout Camp will receive £1,900 to fund improvements to make their car park more accessible, and picnic benches to make the area more comfortable for visiting groups.

A £1,855 grant will be given to Little Burstead Village Hall to fund a new community noticeboard. The current noticeboard, which is well used by community groups is dilapidated and not fit for purpose. The hall is frequently used by people without access to digital services and they rely on visual notices for information regarding social activities they can join.

St John’s Billericay Cricket Club have been awarded £1,987 of funding to purchase new nets and cricket equipment for their junior players. Having this equipment will help the juniors to transition from soft ball to hard ball cricket without having to spend lots of money on their own kit. This will help to attract more young people to join the club and become active.

An application from Sociability, who provide support for people with mental and physical ill health for £2,000 to fund the renovation of a disabled toilet has also been approved. Sociability have their own building located at Wat Tyler and use this facility to run regular sessions which are designed to improve each individual’s physical and mental well-being. The funding will help them upgrade the current toilet facilities to ensure they are disabled friendly.

Cllr Kerry Smith, Basildon Council’s Chairman of the Housing and Communities Committee said: “The council is proud to be able to support these wonderful organisations.

“They help create a sense of community across our borough. And being part of Basildon borough isn’t just about having an address here—it’s about sharing the day to day with people.

“Supporting Kingston Ridge Scout Camp, Little Burstead Village Hall, St John’s Billericay Cricket Club and Sociability means supporting ways to connect every day and now more than ever we are happy to be able to support such a vital part of our social-life.”

The Grants to Organisations Fund is open to applications in three rounds throughout each financial year. Groups can receive up to £2,000 towards projects which will benefit the local community. Applications for round one of 2020/21 close today, Friday 26 June 2020.

For more information please visit http://www.basildon.gov.uk/article/3899/Grants-to-organisations

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

