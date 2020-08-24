Local brand to open first store at Braintree Village

Braintree Village is welcoming a new store with the launch of Summerhouse Aromatherapy. Opening on Friday 28th August, the store is the first bricks and mortar location for the local brand. Founded by Maria Curtis, a registered nurse and aromatherapist, and Gary Clark, a holistic therapist, the store offers a selection of handmade, vegan and vegetarian-friendly aromatherapy products.

Prior to launching Summerhouse Aromatherapy, Maria and Gary were practicing holistic therapists, whose clients frequently expressed interest in purchasing the scents and products used in their sessions. The opening of Summerhouse Aromatherapy at Braintree Village allows Maria and Gary to bring their handmade products to a wider audience.

Located next to Costa Coffee in the Middle Mall, the new Summerhouse Aromatherapy store will be selling vegan and vegetarian artisan handmade soaps, bath bombs, home fragrances, bubble bars and more – all made using ethical practices and packaging.

Gary Clark said, “We’re very excited to be able to open our very first shop at Braintree Village. It is great to be able to take this step to expand Summerhouse Aromatherapy from an online offering into our first bricks and mortar store. We believe in our products and think that our loyal clients and customers will feel the same!”

Josef O’Sullivan, Centre Director of Braintree Village said “We are thrilled to have Summerhouse Aromatherapy opening at Braintree Village. It’s great to be able to welcome new, independent, local businesses to the centre, and we are sure that our guests will love trying out their fantastic products”.

Summerhouse Aromatherapy is the fourth new brand that Braintree Village has welcomed since its reopening in June. In addition to Summerhouse Aromatherapy, Calvin Klein, kate spade new york and The Cornish Bakery have all recently opened stores at the outlet centre.

Braintree Village has introduced a number of safety measures to keep shoppers safe including hand sanitiser points throughout the centre, a one way system and capacity monitoring to ensure social distancing can be maintained, and signs to remind guests to keep the required distance apart.

