Local based nu-jazz band Vertaal booked to play at Standon Calling 2021

Bishop’s Stortford-based nu-jazz band Vertaal have been booked to play at Standon Calling 2021, grabbing a coveted spot on on the Lawn stage on the final day of the festival.

The duo, featuring Ajit Gill and Theo Howarth have recently released their debut album “Paradigm Shifting” on double vinyl, a limited edition pressing which sold out on pre-sales.

They have also recently featured on the uber-cool Jazz channel Jazz:Refreshed which was watched by over 15,000 people, and given a share on social media by jazz drummer Moses Boyd who will also be appearing at this year’s event.

Vertaal’s recent single “Alcazar” was played on Jazz FM who proclaimed that “You need to go hunt this down! They’re making incredible music!” and was also featured on BBC Introducing and Worldwide FM.

Vertaal will be touring the UK this year, playing a selection of in-store record shop shows along with appearances at Pizza Express Soho and Ronnie Scotts.

