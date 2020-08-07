Local accountants promote their youngest staffer to manager

As part of its ongoing growth plans, Loughton-based Haslers Chartered Accountants this week announced the promotion of Kyle Toby to Tax Manager effective from 1 April 2020.

Kyle joins a long list of the firms’ senior team members that joined Haslers straight from A Levels and has progressed through his professional examinations. Still only 25 – but already with almost 7 years of tax experience, he becomes one of the firm’s youngest Managers and is popular with both fellow team members and clients alike.

Not content to rest on his laurels he will during the course of this year start to take on additional duties and will be assisting the Haslers VAT Partner Debra Dougal with high level VAT work learning this additional skill from the best.

Kyle comments ‘I am delighted to have been promoted to Tax Manager by the firm. I started my career here 7 years ago with little experience but big ambitions. Haslers provided me with the necessary training, skills and opportunities, which have developed my career immensely. I look forward to spending many more years here”.

