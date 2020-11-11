Lloyds Bank boosts support for businesses in the East of England with new appointment

Lloyds Bank has strengthened its support for businesses in the East of England following the appointment of a new relationship manager to its commercial banking division.

Carl Mortimer-Smith has been appointed to support SMEs across the region, focusing mainly on Suffolk. He moves from his previous role as a local business development manager in Lloyds Bank’s business banking division and brings with him seven years of financial services experience.

As part of his role, Carl will look to expand to the banks growing portfolio of local customers, with a focus on delivering tailored finance and guidance to businesses with annual turnovers of between £3 and £10 million or borrowing requirements of up to £3 million.

Based in Bury St Edmunds, Carl joins an experienced team of relationship managers working across Suffolk. Together, the team has responsibility for over 2,000 businesses in the area.

Suzie Stubbing, area director for Norfolk and Suffolk at Lloyds Bank, said: “When looking to expand or invest, it’s vital that business owners can speak to an adviser that truly understands their ambitions and the challenges they face. As a result, Carl will be invaluable to the success of many local firms in the years to come.

“Carl’s appointment also comes at a time when the bank is committed to supporting customers through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring they have access to the financial expertise and funding needed to build confidence and plan ahead during these for uncertain times.”

Carl added: “With a mix of businesses across a range of sectors, the East is home to a vibrant business eco-system. And I’ll be using my expertise, gained from over a decade living and working in the region, to help businesses navigate the current climate in the weeks and months ahead.

“Whether firms are looking to access finance to secure their futures, strengthen their balance sheet or improve their cash and risk management strategies, I am committed to providing the necessary support for them, and the region, to prosper.”

