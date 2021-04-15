Lexden school first to spring into action and complete their Octopus Ahoy! sculpture

LEXDEN SPRINGS, in Colchester, is the first school to have finished its Octopus Ahoy! sculpture, which forms part of the 2021 public art trail. ‘Olly the Octopus’ was picked up by Octopus Ahoy! mascot CJ in person on Monday 12th April. The primary school has completed their 2ft-by-2ft sculpture which will go on to feature at a high-profile indoor venue in the region when the trail starts on 25th June 2021.

Tendring and the wider Essex area will be taken over by Octopus Ahoy! in association with Mayflower 400™ and 150 Years of Clacton celebrations. At the end of the project on 5th September, each small octopus sculpture will be touched up and returned home to their school, as a permanent memento of their involvement in the event and to be enjoyed by pupils for generations to come. Each school taking part in the project will enter a competition to win a school trip to Clacton Pier.

Simon Key (D.T. Instructor) at Lexden Springs, said: “We love large creative projects that all our students can get involved in, and this was perfect for everyone to really enjoy being part of and contribute to. They came up with some incredible ideas for it as a group and loved putting their own stamp on the sculpture. Everyone is looking forward to taking their family and friends to see our sculpture proudly displayed on the art trail, it’s very exciting.”

Conner (one of the students) said, “He looks nice and friendly”. Ellie-Mae (another student) said, with great excitement, “I painted the red part!”

Katie Skingle, Director of KAT Marketing, said: “The children here have been an absolute joy and CJ has so enjoyed meeting them and seeing their creative design in the form of ‘Olly the Octopus’. We’re so pleased to see that over 60 schools have now come on board this project from the North Essex area, and we look forward to this summer.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

