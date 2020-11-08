LETTER TO EDITOR: RNIB’s elves are ready to start sending blind and visually impaired children letters from Santa

Dear Editor,

With the festive season almost upon us, I’m writing to let your readers know that Santa and his elves are getting ready to give children with vision impairment a Christmas treat in the run up to the big day.

Each year, Santa receives millions of letters from children all over the world. To make sure that every child can read his reply, he has teamed up once again with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to make sure his letters are available in accessible formats including braille, audio and large print.

RNIB’s elves have been spreading festive cheer for over 20 years and last year sent 1,345 of Santa’s letters to blind and partially sighted children across the UK.

If you know a child with a vision impairment who would love to receive a letter from Santa, please send their Christmas letter to Santa Claus, RNIB, Midgate House, Midgate, Peterborough PE1 1TN by Tuesday 1 December.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] by Monday 21 December for an email with a large-print attachment.

Make sure to include the child’s name age, postal address, contact number and which format they need.

Merry Christmas!

David Clarke

Director of Services at RNIB

RNIB, 105 Judd Street, London, WC1H 9NE

0303 123 9999

