Letter to editor: People’s Postcode Lottery players raise £2.2m for cats

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank players of People’s Postcode Lottery, who have raised over £2.2 million for Cats Protection to-date.

This has helped us find loving new homes for more cats throughout England, Scotland and Wales by funding essential Cat Care Assistant and Volunteer Team Leaders roles.

Players will be further supporting our homing work in 2020 by funding two behaviour posts, which provide advice and support to our branches and centres, and providing 10,000 microchips, helping to ensure that every cat leaves our care with a safe and permanent means of identification.

We were also delighted to be included in the recent TV advert announcing that People’s Postcode Lottery players have now raised over £500 million for charities and good causes, which starred two kittens from one of our centres.

I’m happy to report that both kittens have since found loving homes and have settled in well with their new families.

Anyone wishing to adopt a cat or support Cats Protection can find out more at www.cats.org.uk

Kind regards,

Mark Beazley, Cats Protection’s Director of Operations

