LETTER TO EDITOR: Essex 4 Essex event needs your support

Dear Sir / Madam,

My name is Ryan Lewis and I am co-owner of BlitzKids Radio (alongside my business partner Kelly Scollard). We are Essex’s newest DAB radio station based over in Basildon with a population reach covering all of Essex county and worldwide through our downloadable app.

Coming from Essex ourselves and one of the key criteria for establishing our station in Essex was to work within the community supporting local businesses and local charities.

We are very fortunate to have already worked with some local Essex charities such as TAKSAL (Take a Knife, Save a Life) and working in collaboration with Saffron Lempriere (TOWIE) raising money for Changing Pathways, A local Essex based women’s refuge.

The reason for my letter is that we are undertaking in collaboration with local based Brentwood company ‘VIP HQ’ a big charity radio event and fundraising activities on the weekend of Saturday 29th May & Sunday 30th May. We are calling it ‘Essex 4 Essex’ (see attached promotional artwork), and have selected 4 charities from the Essex County who we will be raising money for (1 in North Essex, 1 in South Essex, 1 in West Essex and 1 in East Essex – hence the Essex ‘4’ Essex name).

The following charities have been selected, approached and are all extremely grateful for the opportunity and support:-

Mind, Mid & North East Essex (Colchester) – North Essex

Dogs Trust (Basildon) – East Essex

Harp Homeless Charity (Southend) – South Essex

Haven House Childrens Hospice (Woodford Green) – West Essex

All money raised will be split between the 4 charities evenly.

Furthermore, we have secured the support and backing of the Mayor of Basildon (Mr David Burton-Sampson) and Basildon Borough Council.

As you can appreciate at such a difficult time and particularly the hardships faced by charities this event could be a lifeline in enabling them to continue to do the amazing work around the county of Essex that they currently do and have done throughout the pandemic.

Kind regards,

Ryan Lewis

(BlitzKids Radio)

