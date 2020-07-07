Lee Valley Campsites are reopening for the summer break

Lee Valley Regional Park’s four campsites are reopening this month, giving thousands of people the opportunity to book a last minute break this summer.

On Monday 6 July visitors will be welcomed back at Lee Valley Caravan Park, Dobbs Weir and Lee Valley Campsite in Sewardstone. This will be followed a few weeks later by the back to nature Lee Valley Almost Wild Campsite in Broxbourne on Friday 17 July and Lee Valley Camping and Caravan Park, Edmonton on Monday 20 July.

The campsites are at four different sites throughout Lee Valley Regional Park which stretches from rural Hertfordshire to the banks of the River Thames in east London and is made up nature reserves, riverside trails, heritage sites and acres of glorious parkland. People staying at the campsites can choose from hundreds of great days out and things to do across the park including cycling, fishing, walking and bird watching – and central London is less than an hour away with its wealth of landmarks and visitor attractions many of which are now reopening.

Shawn Dawson, Chief Executive at Lee Valley Regional Park Authority, commented “If you haven’t booked your summer holiday yet, we have four great countryside spots within an hour of central London. You can bring your caravan or camper, or enjoy a variety of well equipped accommodation: luxury lodges with hot tubs, pre-pitched tents, Wigwams and wooden cocoons – or get back to nature at our Almost Wild campsite.

“Throughout the Coronavirus outbreak, keeping our visitors and staff safe has been our top priority. In line with Government guidelines, we’ve implemented new measures to keep everyone as safe as possible. Protective screens, advance bookings only, limits on the number of people in communal areas and a 72 hour gap between bookings are just a few of the changes people will see at our campsites this summer. But rest assured, these changes will not prevent you from having an enjoyable stay with us”.

The Authority has also introduced a new Flexi Booking Guarantee which means that visitors can book their holiday safe in the knowledge that they can change their plans if Coronavirus affects them. The guarantee, which automatically applies to all bookings made in 2020 and 2021, needs just a small deposit and allows visitors to move their booking any time up to four days before their breaks starts.

