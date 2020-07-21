Learning Weekend For Essex Teen Racer Linscott

On her return to racing for the first time in nearly 9 months, Emily Linscott posted a best finish of 5th place during the triple-header race event, took home fastest lap in race 2 and set a new lap record to boot.

After being forced to miss the opening round of the Lucas Oil School Of Racing Formula Car Series due to Covid-19 related travel restrictions, Linscott made it back to the US to get her 2020 racing campaign back on track at the second event of the season. The triple header race event at New Jersey Motorsport Park kicked off with practice on Tuesday July 14th and culminated with two days of qualifying and racing on Wednesday July 15th and Thursday July 16th.

With minimal track time since the fall of 2019, and no open wheel races in almost a year, Linscott immediately reacquainted herself with the front of the field in race 1, fighting amongst the top 6, before a mistake finished her afternoon. However, in the second race of the weekend she was able to translate her pace into a top 5 finish, as well as posting the fastest lap of the race. She then backed this up with another solid finish in the final race of the weekend, coming home in 8th place.

“Although the weekend started out with a tough first race, I was able to learn a huge amount this weekend,” said Linscott. “I’m looking forward to taking those lessons with me to NOLA and to hopefully fighting for a podium finish.”

Linscott’s next event is on July 31st to August 2nd at NOLA Motorsports Park, Louisiana, USA and will be the third triple header event of the Lucas Oil School of Racing Formula Car Series.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

