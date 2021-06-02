Leading councillors and senior officers visit for tour of East Square development

The new Leader and Deputy Leader of the council have taken a tour around Basildon’s East Square to celebrate progress on the 10-screen Empire cinema and restaurant scheme.

The development will feature Empire’s largest cinema screen in the South East, which will have capacity for 500 cinema-goers once open.

Leader of Basildon Council Councillor Andrew Baggott and Chairman of the Regeneration and Economic Development Committee Councillor Tony Hedley were shown around by construction contractor McLaren.

Cllr Baggott said: “The progress on this scheme is exciting and the cinema and restaurants will breathe new life into this part of the town centre. We want East Square to become a real destination of choice for our residents, and this complex will be a place where residents can do more than just shop. They can spend the day and the evening here; shopping, dining, and seeing the latest films.

“Basildon is open for business, and this transformative development that will bring a new night-time economy to the town centre, will play a major part in an exciting vision for its future.

Cllr Hedley added: “East Square will be a vibrant development, which will bring a new lease of life into the town centre while boosting trade for local shops and providing new jobs for our residents. We look forward to exciting announcements regarding the major businesses that will fill the restaurant complex in the coming months.”

Project Director Paul Kerry of McLaren Construction LTD, added: “We’re proud to play a part in this exciting East Square development that will be brilliant for Basildon residents. It’s a very attractive building, in the heart of the town, with great transport links. I’m looking forward to popping down to see a film and grab some food once it’s all open”

