Leading care home provider recruiting dozens of roles in the East of England part of a nation-wide refresh of services

Leading care home provider, Four Seasons Health Care, is seeking nearly 80 recruits to fill roles in every home across the East of England, as part of a refresh of resident services following Covid-19. The positions are among 1000 being offered at Four Seasons’ 140 homes throughout England and Scotland including those in Hertfordshire, Cambridge, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The vacancies and are in non-clinical roles that will further enhance the safety and wellbeing of residents. These include activities personnel who play a vital role in providing companionship and entertainment to residents, as well as kitchen and housekeeping roles which are essential to the delivery of high-quality care.

The recruitment drive comes as ongoing restrictions on visitation, excursions and entertainment have prompted the provider to find new ways of ensuring residents remain happy and healthy during trying times.

No care home experience is needed and those with a background in hospitality are particularly encouraged to apply to make use of transferable skills including communication, teamwork, high quality service and multitasking.

Cheryl Jones, Head of Recruitment at Four Seasons Health Care said; “Every role in a care home is vital to delivering an excellent experience for our residents. Our teams are made up of people from a wide variety of career backgrounds but what they share is an energy and enthusiasm for their role.”

“By adding new members to our team, we can continue to maintain our high standards of safety and just as importantly to make sure our residents are happy. This is a fantastic opportunity for any individuals looking to make a real difference in the lives of others, no matter if they’re on the activities team, preparing meals or helping with maintenance.”

The

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

