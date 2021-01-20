Leader of Basildon Council calls on residents to get tested for Covid-19

The Leader of Basildon Council, Councillor Gavin Callaghan has called on the residents of our borough to get tested for Covid-19, with or without symptoms.

There are two main types of coronavirus tests available in the UK. PCR testing has been running since the start of the pandemic, and these are swab tests, for people who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms. The results for these take up to three days, but in a lot of cases the results are emailed or texted to you within 24 hours.

The other type of testing and the newer type is the lateral flow tests. These tests are for asymptomatic people, meaning anyone who is not experiencing symptoms of Covid-19. These are rapid tests, and the results for these take just two hours.

As many as 1 in 3 people who are infected with coronavirus never have symptoms, so you could easily have coronavirus, and put yourself in situations where you may spread it while you’re carrying the virus asymptomatically.

The Leader of Basildon Council, Councillor Gavin Callaghan, said: “We need to increase testing in the borough for anyone with or without symptoms, but especially for asymptomatic people. These people could unknowingly be spreading the virus by still going into work, using public transport or going to the supermarket, when they should be self-isolating and keeping themselves and the rest of the borough safe.

“The knock on effect of asymptomatic people not being aware they have the virus and not self-isolating is the virus spreading to our vulnerable residents who could potentially get very ill.

“Getting tested regularly is crucial for limiting the strain on our already extremely overstretched hospitals.

“So I reiterate that if you’re going into work or you’re using public transport, or you’re doing your shopping each week, you should be getting a test at least once a week. This virus won’t go away unless we all do what we can to stop it from spreading.”

If you are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, book a coronavirus test here: www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

If you are not experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, book a test here: www.essex.gov.uk/getting-tested-for-covid-19/if-you-dont-have-symptoms

