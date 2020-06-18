Laura Ashley re-opening across Essex to commence ‘everything must go’ CLOSING DOWN SALE

British retail heritage brand, Laura Ashley has confirmed that its stores in Basildon, Brentwood, Chelmsford, Colchester, Harlow, Rayleigh and Saffron Walden are re-opening in June* to commence its closing down sale, with dramatic reductions on fashion.

Laura Ashley’s extensive closing down sale launches with at least 50% off fashion in-store and online, plus all furniture now 30% off. Everything has been reduced and has to go, including stock being cleared from the warehouse. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these fantastic discounts while stocks last.

The stores are ‘COVID secure’ and adhere to a strict policy of social distancing with a limited number of shoppers allowed in-store at any time, as well as regular deep cleaning. Card payments are encouraged.

Laura Ashley began in the 1950s, quickly becoming famous for its unique printed fabrics. Over time, the brand grew to become the household name of today, synonymous with quality fashion, interiors and home furnishings. Despite the store closures that will follow the ‘everything must go’ sale, the Laura Ashley brand will remain online (www.lauraashley.com) and at retailers nationwide.

The Essex stores will continue to trade until further notice. A spokesman for Laura Ashley said, “There are some fantastic deals to be found in-store, as everything is now reduced and, with at least 50% off fashion, we expect clothing ranges to sell out fast. We are extremely mindful of the current COVID crisis and customers can be assured that the store will be COVID secure.”

