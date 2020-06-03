Launch of fundraising cookbook for NHS Charities

Top London restaurants donate recipes for cookbook in aid of NHS Charities Together

With the UK population still on lockdown and unable to dine at the restaurants they love, Cook for Charity hopes to sate the nation’s cravings with its innovative and delicious new fundraising initiative.

Made up of a small team of volunteers, Cook for Charity have combined their artistic skills and passion for all things culinary to create an e-cookbook whose profits will directly benefit the NHS Covid-19 relief effort.

Titled, Cook for Charity, the beautifully collated cookbook is packed with 65 moreish recipes donated from a range of UK restaurants and chefs, including the likes of Marcus Wareing, Franco Manca, The Hind’s Head, Dishoom, Hawksmoor, The Good Egg, Lina Stores and MEATliquor. Offering up tasty savoury dishes and desserts to make from the comfort and safety of the public’s own kitchens, it is also sprinkled with wonderful foodie illustrations by Hannah Robinson.

“With many restaurants in the UK currently closed, we hope to convert our cravings into something positive by offering people the chance to cook one of their favourite dishes at home” says Madeleine Dann, co-founder of Cook for Charity.

Cook for Charity raised £3,000 in the first two days after launching the fundraiser, and have received a wonderful reception from those who have downloaded the book, with comments such as “Best buy of lockdown” and “Great idea. Great recipes. Great cause. What’s not to like? Love it.”

Cook for Charity, is available to download for a minimum donation of £5. All donations will go directly to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

Here is the link to our fundraising page – https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CookforCharity

