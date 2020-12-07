Late excitement on Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction site as original Tracey Emin work joins mega sale of A-listers’ stuff

Tracey Emin has just put an original piece of artwork up for auction on the Celebrity Bottom Drawer site – alongside items from the likes of Dawn French, racehorse Enable, Cate Blanchett, Ed Sheeran, Delia Smith, Paul McCartney, Ricky Gervais and Coldplay – with bidding to close this Sunday (6 December).

Titled Night Mare, the gouache on paper piece from 2015, signed by the great artist herself, starts at £15,000 and is now available to bid for on the auction site dreamt up and brought to fruition by Griff Rhys Jones, in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

It is not the only bit of original artwork on offer, with Professor Sir Roger Penrose creating the ‘Impossible Drawing’ especially for the auction. The one of a kind piece is signed by the mathematician, philosopher of science and Nobel laureate in physics. Celebrity Bottom Drawer also offers the chance to win a bespoke portrait by celebrity portrait artist Mark Gatiss.

Bidding on the 230-plus lots from over 70 celebs reached over £66,000 this morning (Friday), a week after the auction got under way.

The timing of the auction could not be better for EACH as, due to the effects of the pandemic, the charity has just forecast a loss of £2.2m in funding over the next 12 months – a third of the total it needs to support families across East Anglia.

Lots can be viewed now on www.celebritybottomdrawer.auction. Anyone who feels they already have enough items around the house can ‘bid for nothing’ and make a donation straight to EACH.

