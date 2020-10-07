Land of the Fanns Short Film Competition open

The Land of the Fanns Landscape Partnership Scheme is calling all budding filmmakers to pick up their cameras or camera phones and make a mini movie.

The Land of the Fanns is an intricate landscape, full of surprises and undiscovered treasures that straddles the London – Essex boundary and encompasses Thurrock, Brentwood, the London boroughs of Havering and Barking & Dagenham, and south west Essex. The Land of the Fanns Landscape Partnership Scheme aims to reconnect local people to this area, revealing the landscape, strengthening local attachments to it, and encouraging enjoyment of it.

To record and celebrate some of those hidden gems and open spaces, the Land of the Fanns are looking for short videos from amateur filmmakers which capture the essence of the area: the landscape, its heritage and the communities which make their homes here. Entries should be no longer than 2 minutes in length but can be in any style. The competition is open to all ages and abilities so everyone can get involved. There’s no need to have expensive film equipment, a film can be shot on a high-quality mobile phone.

The films should be about a local place in the Land of the Fanns and show why it is special to the film maker. It might be a place just discovered during lockdown, a part of local heritage passed on daily walks or somewhere that holds precious memories or offered some space and peace in lockdown. Wherever the place and whatever makes it special, the Land of the Fanns team want to learn about it and share an appreciation of the nature and heritage all around us.

Films will be judged in two categories:

• Adults and Young People (12+)

• Children (11 and below)

There are three prizes in vouchers (1st prize £80, 2nd prize £50, 3rd prize £20) to win. Films from the competition will be used in Land of the Fanns marketing, social media and on the website. Entries should be submitted by 31 October 2020. For full details and where to send completed films, please go to https://www.landofthefanns.org/event/land-of-the-fanns-short-film-competition/

The Land of the Fanns is based at Thames Chase Forest Centre. Thames Chase Trust is the lead partner in Land of the Fanns project. The other partners are: Forestry England, Thames Estuary Partnership, Brentwood Borough Council, London Borough of Havering, Essex County Council, London Borough of Barking & Dagenham, Thames21 and Thurrock Council.

