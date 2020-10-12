Land acquired for 140 new homes in Hatfield Peverel

A land deal which will help to pave the way for the construction of new homes in Hatfield Peverel has been finalised.

Bellway Essex has acquired a parcel of land – which already has outline planning permission for up to 140 new homes – off Stone Path Drive in the village.

The development will include up to 40 per cent affordable housing for local people, a substantial area of public open space to the north-west of the site, new tree planting to form a woodland edge along the southern border of the site, and a children’s play area.

Bellway, which is already building a further 145 new homes at its nearby Hatfield Grove development off Station Road, plans to submit detailed plans for the Stone Path Drive site to Braintree District Council in due course.

Richard Burrows, Managing Director of Bellway Essex, said: “Our acquisition of this site in Hatfield Peverel will enable us to deliver much-needed new housing for the local area.

“We are pleased to announce that we are now finalising detailed plans for this development which will include a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.

“We will be building a mix of homes to suit people at various stages of the property ladder, including terraced, semi-detached and detached homes, alongside a children’s play area and public open space.

“The new development will also feature new landscaping in the form of a new woodland edge and the planting of new trees.

“Hatfield Peverel’s attractive location has already proven extremely appealing to buyers at our nearby development, Hatfield Grove, where a further 145 homes are being built off Station Road. We intend to build on our commitment to deliver new housing in Hatfield Peverel and are looking forward to offering more housing in this area.”

For more information about Bellway’s new homes in Hatfield Peverel and further afield in Essex, visit bellway.co.uk.

