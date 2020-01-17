Kick start a healthier New Year at intu Lakeside

intu Lakeside, one of the biggest shopping destinations in the South East, has got visitors covered when planning for a healthier and happier January and beyond.

For those taking part in Veganuary or already following a plant-based lifestyle, intu Lakeside offers a wide variety of options from its lineup of restaurants and cafes. Grab a quick bite at Greggs (Level 1) who have launched their vegan Steak Bake, alongside their popular vegan Sausage roll. Take a break in between the shops at Caffe Nero, Starbucks, Pret A Manger and Costa who are all offering dairy milk alternatives, plus a selection of vegan snacks and Boost are offering their Vegan Dream smoothie for a fruity alternative. Visit the Eatery (Level 3) to choose between the Meatless Mariana at Subway or KFC’s brand-new Vegan Burger. Head to the Boardwalk to Wagamama who have added new options to their popular vegan menu, including the vegan suika tuna or Nando’s who have just launched their Vegan PERinaise. Stop by the Quay at TGI Friday’s and Casco Lounge to enjoy a siracha watermelon steak or delicious vegan hot dog. There are plenty Italian options to enjoy; Pizza Hut, Ask, Pizza Express, Zizzi and Bella Italia all have new and tempting choices on their vegan menu’s.

A vegan lifestyle isn’t just about what you eat, Superdrug, Boots, Lush and Holland & Barrett have all visitors vegan beauty needs covered.

Find out more: https://intu.co.uk/lakeside/news/take-part-in-veganuary

This month, intu Lakeside launched a free outdoor TGO Gym in the Quay; to help visitors increase their physical activity, boost wellbeing and take climate action in 2020. There are activities for all ages and abilities – including a wheelchair-accessible machine that generates electricity to charge a phone. Users will be able to:

• Warm up and raise their heart rate on the TGO Cross Trainers.

• Take a spin on the unique TGO Energy Hand Bike, a wheelchair-accessible cardio piece that generates electricity to charge their device (don’t forget a USB lead!).

• Build and tone major muscle groups with the TGO Dips, Lat Pull Down, Leg Raise and Shoulder Press.

• All TGO gym equipment comes with instructional signage, which features start and finish diagrams and QR codes to watch demonstration videos online.

• To discover all the intu Lakeside outdoor gym equipment and access workout tools, please download the free TGO Activate App.

Find out more: https://intu.co.uk/lakeside/events/intu-lakeside-outdoor-gym-in-the-quay

Why not have fun with all the family whilst getting active this new year, book in to Flip Out (the Quay) or the newly opened Rock Up (Level 2).

To look the part, check out Marks & Spencer’s new Goodmove activewear collection. Primark have also launched their third collection of women’s stylish gym wear with Alice Liveing and a men’s recycled activewear range. Rituals offer a range of yoga and sleepwear, as well as a selection of luxury bath and home products to help relax and practice mindfulness at home.

Visitors can turn over a new leaf this New Year and discover the perfect books to help start 2020 the right way; Waterstones and WHSmith have plenty of options to assist with wellbeing, meditation, cook books and organisation.

Howard Oldstein centre director at intu Lakeside said: “At intu Lakeside we take pride in being the ultimate shopping and leisure destination in the South East, providing our guests with a compelling experience and we hope these great offerings from our fantastic retailers leave visitors feeling happier and healthier. We’re excited to launch our TGO gym, which is a valuable addition to our outdoor space in the Quay; helping to boost our visitor’s wellbeing and give more reasons to visit this year.”

To combat the January blues head to intu Lakeside on Blue Monday (20 January), to be in with the chance of receiving a surprise intu Gift Card which will be handed out throughout the day. Log on to Facebook on Sunday 19th January to enter a competition for a £200 intu Gift Card and some treats from retailers at intu Lakeside.

Enter here: https://www.facebook.com/intuLakeside/

