Kerri Watt releases video for new single ‘Band of Gold’

In anticipation of her long-awaited debut studio album ‘Neptune’s Daughter’ (releasing January 15th 2021), Glaswegian singer-songwriter Kerri Watt unveils the video for ‘Band Of Gold’.

A light-hearted country-pop number with an earworm chorus, the video for ‘Band of Gold’ provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the ‘Neptune’s Daughter’ recording sessions, showcasing the absolute joy of working with some of the best musicians in America, including Allen Golden Jr, Jonas Wilson, Julian Garguilo, and Zach Landreneau. The song was also a joy to write for the in-demand songwriter “Band of Gold was one of those songs that basically wrote itself. It just kind of flowed out of me in about 30 minutes and I knew it was gonna be a goodie!”.

The single is released just two weeks before Kerri’s hotly anticipated debut studio album. Delayed due to the ongoing global situation, ‘Neptune’s Daughter’ was recorded in 2018 with Texas based producer Machine (Clutch, Lamb Of God, Fallout Boy). Not every day does the opportunity arise for an artist to work with someone who sits so dramatically on the opposite end of the musical scale, so when Kerri was told that the metal and rock producer was interested in working with her, she jumped at the opportunity. “I loved the idea of joining forces with someone from a totally different genre to bring something unique to the sound. Machine and I spoke at length about the sound of the album, influences, bands/playlists/moods we liked and found we had a lot in common.”

It’s a partnership that clearly worked. As Kerri sought to expand her sonic palette past her Americana roots, Machine facilitated the infusion of other genres integral to Kerri’s musical upbringing, all whilst ensuring the original songs’ essence stayed intact. The tunes Kerri bought to the studio were given a new edge with elements of rock, blues, and contemporary pop, producing thrilling results. Supplementing this evolution of her sound was a team of top session players in Austin, Texas, “The final result perfectly encapsulated the 5 weeks Machine and I spent experimenting and creating magic at his studio with some incredible Austin players!”, Says Kerri.

In short, fans can expect the full gamut of Kerri’s musical talents on display here, and her excitement is palpable, “It feels like years of work and passion are coming to fruition and I’m finally getting to share a full body of work. There are some really fun, light tracks mixed with darker moments, and scattered throughout are a few subtle references to some of my musical heroes that I’m hoping fans will have fun picking out! After years of experimenting with different sounds and ideas, I’ve written a piece that I hope will have something for every kind of person and be the positive start we all need for 2021.”

2020’s highlights have included a BBC 5LIVE Session for Laura Whitmore, a Mahogany/COVERS Session on YouTube, playing at Celtic Connections and Americana Fest, a One To Watch feature in Maverick magazine, plus a performance for Bob Harris’ Under The Apple Tree Session.

Kerri has also been keeping busy recently with a host of content and streams, including her ‘Watt A Wonderful World’ show, which has been streaming every Wednesday at 7pm for over 4 months. She has also been a featured performer on charity streams such as Save Our Scottish Venues for the Music Venue Trust, Takeover Fest for Nordoff Robbins, and The 2.6 Challenge for Stop The Traffic, plus being sought after for collaborations with Puma Women on their Stronger Together campaign live stream, and French designer Les Georgettes on a jewellery campaign.

2019 saw Kerri Watt successfully supporting Keith Urban on his sellout London O2 show, plus receiving rave reviews with her stand out performances at Country 2 Country Festival London, Cambridge Folk Festival, Glastonbury, Kew The Music, British Summer Time, Introducing Nashville and support performances including at the Royal Albert Hall & The Palladium.

Previous radio support and successes include BBC Radio 2 A & B listed solo singles, plus BBC Radio 2 C-list with Embrace as well as Soccer AM and Virgin Radio session appearances with Embrace. Other TV appearances and support have come from Bob Harris, Ricky Ross, Chris Country, Jim Gellatly, Amazing Radio, ITV Weekend TV show, ‘The Edit’ BBC Scotland, The Sun Scotland, CLASH, Metro, BT Music (multiple playlists for ‘Kissing Fools’ ‘Cut Me Loose’), and Vevo, plus spots on mainstream Spotify & Deezer playlists.

‘Neptune’s Daughter’ will be available on CD, cassette (available exclusively from Kerri’s official store), and will have a Deluxe Digital Edition which includes six bonus acoustic tracks. Pre-orders from the official store, Amazon, and iTunes allow immediate download of all the singles released so far.

