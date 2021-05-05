K-Pop Star Oli London makes first DJ debut collaboration with LGBT Artist Laura Harding

Europe’s first K-pop male solo artist and star of CBS Dr. Phil, BBC series ‘Being British East Asian’ and E! News has released his first ever track collaboration as a DJ.

The British singer, who is currently the highest charting European K-pop star ever has ventured into the world of Euro dance music.

Oli has now teamed up with British LGBTQ dance singer and songwriter, Laura Harding for a 2021 club remake of Kate Bush’s iconic ‘Running Up that Hill’ single. Laura, has a string of accomplishments under her belt including performing at the UK’s top gay prides, EuroPride with Girls Aloud, charity collaborations with Samantha Fox and even doing vocals for British grime artist Ghetts.

The energetic and fast paced track, which is a completely reinvented and unexpected version of Kate Bush’s classic single, is now set to take the dance charts by storm and both artists are gearing up for major performances at Prides this summer in the UK, Spain and across Europe. The music video to accompany the track is set for release this May 10th and the video will feature lonesome and ghostly scenes from lockdown London with a BTS Mic Drop style inspired concept.



Oli who is also a said of the collaboration ‘Dance music has always been a passion of mine and with this new and exciting venture with Laura I hope that we can combine K-Pop and dance to make a brand new sound that unites people across the world and gets everyone in the party spirit after the Covid crisis finally ends.’

