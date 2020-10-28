Joey Essex launches birthday card with proceeds going to charity!

Joey Essex’s cheeky smile and baby blues have been turned into a birthday card for all those Joey fans out there by greeting card company, Tache.

“I was so buzzing when the team at Tache got in touch to say they wanted my face on one of their cards! It was such a fun project to work on, and I loved working with Tache’s designers.”

Joey and Tache chose to donate 100% of the profits from the sale of the ‘Joey Card’ to Child Bereavement UK, a charity close to Joey’s heart.

“I’ve been a Patron for Child Bereavement UK for six years now, and I’m still so passionate about the work they do. I never got the support I needed, and I have made it my mission to help as many children as possible who are trying to get through one of the hardest things they’ll ever have to face.”

Sophie Paley, Director of Fundraising, Child Bereavement UK commented: “Child Bereavement UK helps children and young people, parents, and families, to rebuild their lives after the devastation of bereavement. We are so fortunate to count Joey as one of our Patrons and are grateful to him and the Tache team for choosing to support us with this brilliant new birthday card. Profits from the sale of the card will help us to continue to be there for families who need us.”

Joey adds: “I’m stoked that this card will carry on helping a cause that’s so important and helps so many.”

The ‘Joey Cards’ are available for £3.50 online via Tache.co.uk and Not on the High Street with 100% of profits from the sale of the cards being donated to Child Bereavement UK.

