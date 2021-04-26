JET New North Road Ilford set to ‘bloom’ after radical new makeover

JET New North Road in Ilford, a popular family-owned business, has re-opened following a major transformation of both the forecourt and the retail offer.

Owned and managed by Janu Patel for the past 20 years, the ambitious makeover has been driven by Kayur, Janu’s son – who returned to the UK 18-months ago to join his father in running the business. A mechanical engineer by trade with an inherent entrepreneurial spirit inherited from his father – Kayur’s ambition for the business has been brought to life with JET’s stand-out branding and a retail offer that has doubled in size – with Janu’s famous flowers taking centre stage.

The new-look forecourt demands attention with JET’s iconic colour palette of yellow, blue and grey. The canopy, complete with a silver grey fascia, includes distinctive yellow LED lighting that as well as improving visibility also facilitates greater levels of safety. Every element of the new branding has been designed to be welcoming and friendly – to deliver a first-rate forecourt experience.

“This transformation is extremely impressive,” says Chris Murphy, Retail Account Manager, Phillips 66 Limited “and it’s testament to Janu and Kayur’s belief in the business and their ambitions for its future. At JET we have enjoyed a 20-year partnership with New North Road that continues to go from strength to strength and we couldn’t be happier that the new-look forecourt has been received so positively.”

The retail offer, that is for the first-time SPAR branded, includes a huge array of new items including: fresh meat, hot food to go, an off-licence and of course the exceptional flowers that JET New North Road is famous for. While forecourt flowers have traditionally suffered bad press over the years, New North Road continue to buck the trend with an impressive array of top-quality cut flowers and orchids sourced from Kenya, Amsterdam and Colombia.

Commenting on the makeover Kayur Patel says “My father has been serving the community for the past 20 years – and this investment in the business is a big commitment for us as a family. I was recently asked for any significant stand-out moments in the last 20 years and this is it, 2021 is the standout year. We have a great relationship with JET and the new branding is fresh and modern – and really stands out. We look forward to 20 more years”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

