itsu spreads Christmas cheer, with the return of its’mas

With the UK out of lockdown and preparing for the festive season, itsu is here to spread some cheer with the return of its’mas. From 1st December right up to Christmas Eve, itsu – the healthy, Asian-inspired fast-food brand – will be spreading festive joy with delicious dishes and its’mas gifts.

To keep the nation’s spirits lifted during the holiday season, Asian food lovers will be in with a chance of winning highly sought after itsu money worth up to £50; because who doesn’t love a bit of free food? These gifts will be redeemable from any itsu shop until the end of March 2021.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the thousands of prizes up for grabs, foodies must look out for the its’mas lucky cat sticker which will feature on its winter warmer dishes:

Pork & truffle gyoza

New famous coconut chicken soup

New paradise’rice

klean’katsu

The indulgent limited-edition pork & truffle gyoza returns to itsu after its huge success last Christmas; perfect for those looking for a luxurious lunchtime special treat. Those needing to be warmed from the inside out can devour one of the new famous coconut chicken soups or the colourful paradise’rice. And finally, the new klean’katsu – containing half the calories of deep-fried options on the high street – is great for those looking for the delicious katsu sauce but who don’t want to overdo it before the big Christmas feast.

The competition will run until Christmas with over 2500 chances to win as customers pick up a healthy warming lunch or order delivery through the itsu shops or delivery partners. If a customer finds a winning lucky cat sticker they will be handed their prize immediately.

The lucky winners also have the chance to share the joy and nominate their friends on social media who stand a chance to win more itsu money in the lucky draw.

Winners are free to use their itsu money on their favourite dishes right up until end of March. Whether it’s a classic sushi platter, their favourite hot dish or even just some edamame beans, winners can go crazy in store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

