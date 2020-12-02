Introducing FIGO, The new Italian concept with big ambition

Italian concept FIGO will like most Essex eateries be feeling the pinch of the lockdowns throughout 2020.

In the face of adversity during 2020 owner Tony Manconi and operations director Andy Dempster have kept their cool and are focused on growth plans for 2021. After seeing early signs of success

and scalability prior to lockdown they plan to develop the brand further and look for more sites in 2021. FIGO Stratford opened its doors in November 2019, followed by FIGO Brentwood in

September 2020 in the middle of the two lockdowns.

There are further plans to delight the residents of Leyton with another restaurant opening in Spring 2021.

DINE LOCALLY:

FIGO Brentwood @ 92 High Street, Brentwood

FIGO Brentwood valiantly opened its doors in September 2020 FIGO Brentwood facing a perfect storm of challenging government restrictions and lockdown 2.0 on its way.

