Inside Eunice! The Musical, A New Christmas show for Stanley Halls this Christmas

Petite Pantos had planned to produce a pantomime at Stanley Halls this Christmas but Covid-19 has put those plans on hold for 2021. But there can’t be no Christmas show… Christmas must go on!

Stanley Halls will be socially distanced and fully compliant with all Government rules and guidelines so Petite Pantos are excited to adapt one of Story Telling Pantomime Dame, Mama G’s favourite stories and present a brand new, family Musical for Christmas 2020.

Eunice! The Musical will bring all the joy of the Christmas season into one family show – Magical moments, Christmas spirit, A heart-warming story of finding your feet in the world… And Glitter. You can’t have a Christmas show without glitter.

Eunice was born a horse, she has horse parents and lives in the safety of Mama G’s Animal Sanctuary with the other horses. But safe can be scary when you don’t fit in and Eunice knows that she’s not a horse. Join Eunice and her friend Hortense in this magical Christmas musical, as they go on an adventure to find out who Eunice really is. They’ll meet an array of wonderful characters and rumour has it that Santa will be making an appearance. During the Christmas week audiences will even be able to meet him.

The cast of three, Jack Benjamin (Baddies, Kiss Me Kate) Bunmi Gabriel (The Magic of Mowtown) Katie Pritchard (Dreamboats and Petticoats, Harry Hill’s Clubnight) bring some amazing voices and with original songs and a hilarious script, Eunice will make this a Christmas to remember and that the whole family is going to adore.

Show: Eunice! The Musical

Venue: Stanley Halls, 12 South Norwood Hill

South Norwood SE25 6AB

Dates: Schools Shows December 14th – 17th

Public shows December 19th – 24th

Times: December 19th, 21st & 23rd @ 2pm & 5pm

December 20th, 22nd & 24th @ 11am & 3pm

Tickets: Tickets £12 adult / £8 child

Family table (up to five people) £40

Santa Experience – £5 per child

www.stanleyhalls.org.uk/boxoffice

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

