Independent retirement living proving popular at Essex’s Moat Park

There are now only three new properties left to sell on the Meadow View development at Moat Park, an age-exclusive retirement community on the outskirts of Great Easton – such is the current trend for independent retirement lifestyle living.

Residents at Meadow View live independently in their own two-bedroom homes but are able to tap into a wide range of services, amenities and organised events at Moat Park, as and when they like.

The grounds are extensive and beautifully maintained offering residents all the benefits of a wonderful rural garden without the heavy chores associated with it.

There is also a gentle social life with a variety of groups, clubs, outings and events organised by the residents for the residents in the village clubhouse which boasts bar, dining room, lounge and library.

Lois Woodger, who was widowed six years ago and then lost her sister, moved to Meadow View last year. She says it was one of the best decisions she has ever made and explains why this type of retirement option is perfect for her.

“I decided I had to move and start a new life while I was fit and able to do it. I wanted my own home with my own front door and parking outside. That is exactly what I have got at Meadow View. I love it here,” said Lois.

“I open the curtains to a wonderful view over open countryside; the gardens are beautifully maintained around the village and everything I want is nearby.

“I join in various organised events in the village clubhouse three times a week which is lovely and know that although I have complete independence, help is at hand 24/7 should I need it. I have the best of both worlds,” she added.

The five remaining properties at Meadow View offer plenty of living space and storage over both floors. They comprise two double bedrooms, one on each floor, the master bedroom has two double fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

The living/dining room has a vaulted ceiling and a dual aspect with patio doors to an outside terrace area. There is an open plan fully fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. The downstairs double bedroom has an additional shower room.

To offer potential purchasers more flexibility, Retirement Villages Group has introduced the option of renting rather than buying if that suits their lifestyle requirements and they’re ready to move into immediately. There is also a part ownership scheme available on selected properties, enabling purchasers to buy a percentage of their home.

“Renting has become an increasingly popular option and provides people with more flexibility depending on their individual circumstances. For some, purchase works; for others, rental is the preferred option,” said Chris Buck regional sales manager, “Part ownership is another alternative designed to offer purchasers flexibility and freedom.”

Prices at Meadow View start at £237,500 for a 50% part ownership rental option on a two bedroom cottage and go up to £505,000 for an outright purchase. A range of rental and part ownership packages are available. Additional charges apply – for more details contact the sales team on 01371 870048.

