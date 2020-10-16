Immersive group adventure experience Electric Playbox is coming to Essex!

Electric Playbox, the immersive group adventure experience that is taking the UK by storm – is coming to Essex later this month.

The new venue opens on the 22nd October, in the intu Lakeside shopping centre, and it’s going to be a blast!

The Electric Playbox concept has proved a big hit in London and Manchester, and now visitors to Lakeside can pit their wits against a choice of six different exhilarating immersive adventures lasting between 30 – 60 minutes.

Perfect for kids, families, couples, and everyone in between, the adventures take place within a futuristic “Playbox” – a room that uses projection mapping, touch screens and motion tracking technology to deliver a mind-blowing, immersive, team adventure.

A fun mix of speed, teamwork, and a bit of brainpower are what’s needed for the family-friendly adventures, which include players’ thrown back to 1984 to outwit an alien race taking over the globe, and a trip to the future to rescue the Royal family.

The Lakeside venue, located opposite the Vue Cinema in The Quay complex, is the biggest and most ambitious yet from the team at Electric Playbox – offering a 30, or 60-minute burst of unrivalled entertainment to the Lakeside experience for visitors.

Visitors will be able to book the hottest new arcade-style Pacman inspired adventure, Temple of Coins, along with the ‘originals’ which includes; Alien Aptitude Test: London ’84, Alien Aptitude Test: New York ’87, Rescue the Royals, and Ticket to Mars.

Electric Playbox follows strict COVID-19 guidelines, and the ‘playbox’ experience lends itself to providing a safe, but fun, environment for your bubble with no mixing of groups.

The unique concept is the brainchild of Tough Mudder founder Will Dean. Swapping mud for motion-sensors, Will said:

“We’re really excited to be bringing the Electric Playbox concept to Lakeside. We know how popular the centre is with visitors of all ages, and we think they’ll love our one-of-a-kind immersive adventures that promise to inject some fun-fuelled entertainment into their day-out.”

For launch week, there’s some special offer prices with the 30-minute Temple of Coins experience, priced at just £5 per person while 60-minute adventures are priced from £19 for adults and £9 for children. Bookings are now open and can be made online at

